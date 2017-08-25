Rep calls for calm, promises to reintroduce FCT indigenous minister bill

Related News

A lawmaker representing Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, and Buhari federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Zaphaniah Jisalo, has cautioned those planning to organise protests over the non-passage of a bill seeking to have an Abuja native as minister.

The bill although passed by the Senate did not scale through at the House of Representatives as it did not get the required two/third majority votes of the members.

Addressing journalists on Friday at AMAC after a meeting with traditional rulers and other stakeholders, Mr. Jisalo discouraged any form of protest and assured that he will reintroduce the bill.

“I want to also let you know that I personally sponsored that Bill in the house of representatives and even though it didn’t scale through I can assure you that that matter would be reintroduced,” he assured.

He also advised all those aggrieved not to take the laws into their hands but rather utilise the means of dialogue.

“I wish to enjoin all those agitating for various form of marginalisation to stay calm. Violence does not resolve any issue. We would continue to lobby our colleagues to get our goals and desires achieved.”

The request for a native to serve as the FCT minister has been one of the demands of the aborigines. This has led to several protest marches in Abuja in recent years.