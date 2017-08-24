Tears, as flood ravages two Plateau communities

Related News

Several communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas of Plateau State were on Tuesday night ravaged by floods that destroyed properties.

It was learnt that the flood in Kanam affected eight communities, submerging about 120 houses with several farms affected. The situation is said to be similar in Wase.

The Executive Secretary, Plateau State Emergency Agency, SEMA, Al-hassan Barde, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, on Thursday in a telephone interview said he could not give details of the estimated loss suffered by the communities.

“We are aware of the flooding in Wase and Kanam local government areas, many communities are affected, the local authority are working with us to quantify the mayhem caused,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Abaas Garba, and the transition committee chairman of the affected council, Dayabu Garga, had visited the affected communities.

A victim from Kanam, Abdulahi Bello, who claimed he lost all his life’s savings requested for government assistance.

Mr. Bello said the flood disaster signals “an impending hunger in the locality,” because several major farmers were affected.

“How do I feed my family. The flood also swept my house. My wife, children and I are currently squatting with relations who are also in dire need of funds,” Mr Bello said.

It will be recalled that SEMA in the state had in August reported that about 10 persons had been killed in flood disasters within four months.

Earlier in July, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, then in acting capacity, approved the ‘immediate release’ of N1.6 billion as intervention funds for 16 states ravaged by floods.

Ekiti, Kwara, Lagos, Bayelsa, Enugu, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Plateau, among others were listed amongst benefiting states.

Mr. Barde however said the state is yet to receive its share of the fund.

“I’m not sure if they have started the disbursement of the funds to states,” he added.