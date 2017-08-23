Gov. Bello appoints new Kogi Head of Service

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello [Photo Credit: The News Nigeria]

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has appointed Hajarat Lawal as the new Head of Service for the state.

She is to replace Moses Atakpa who has returned to the Kogi state University, Ayangba.

The Secretary to the state government, Folashade Ayoade, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday, said Mrs. Lawal’s appointment took immediate effect.

It said the opportunity granted Mr. Atakpa was to enable him use his wealth of sound academic knowledge and practical experience in the area of public administration to inspire the younger generations.

The statement disclosed that the secretary to the Kogi government urged Mrs. Lawal to justify the confidence reposed in her by the government.

Mrs. Lawal has been acting as the Head of Service being the most senior director when Gov. Bello ordered Mr. Atakpa to proceed on compulsory leave in March 2016. (NAN)

