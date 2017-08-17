Two men shot dead in Plateau

Two men were shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, the police have said.

The victims were identified as Bitrus Gabriel and Idi Gujo.

The spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, in a telephone interview in Jos, Thursday, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Investigations revealed that the victims were shot dead at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a shop in Munguna village.

Mr. Tyopev said police are on the trail of the suspects. He described the incident as dastardly.

“A manhunt is on, toward arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. It is an uncivilized act,” he stressed.

The police spokesperson asked citizens to be watchful of strangers within their vicinities and report any suspected moment to the police.

