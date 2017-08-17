Kwara reschedules local govt elections

Related News

The Kwara independent Electoral Commission on Thursday announced the rescheduling of the forthcoming local government election from November 4 to 18.

The chairman of the commission, AbdulRahman Ajidagba, announced the shift in the election date during a media briefing in llorin.

Mr. Ajidagba said that shift was in response to stakeholders’ request.

He said that some of the programmes before the election, especially the party primaries, coincided with the period when several stakeholders would be in Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj operation.

“The commission decided to change the date of the election for equity, fairness, balance and to allow all interested parties and the electorate to take part in the election.”

He said the shift in date was line with the law guiding operations of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that commission, had on July 27, announced November 4 as the day for the local council polls for all the 16 councils in the state.

(NAN)