Kwara reschedules local govt elections

Accreditation and voting are ongoing
Accreditation and voting are ongoing

The Kwara independent Electoral Commission on Thursday announced the rescheduling of the forthcoming local government election from November 4 to 18.

The chairman of the commission, AbdulRahman Ajidagba, announced the shift in the election date during a media briefing in llorin.

Mr. Ajidagba said that shift was in response to stakeholders’ request.

He said that some of the programmes before the election, especially the party primaries, coincided with the period when several stakeholders would be in Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj operation.

“The commission decided to change the date of the election for equity, fairness, balance and to allow all interested parties and the electorate to take part in the election.”

He said the shift in date was line with the law guiding operations of the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that commission, had on July 27, announced November 4 as the day for the local council polls for all the 16 councils in the state.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.