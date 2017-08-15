Benue govt. shuts 2,424 schools

Related News

The Benue State government has sealed 2,424 schools in the state, an official said

on Tuesday.

A statement by Dennis Ityavyar, the State Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, disclosed this at a meeting with education stakeholders

According to Mr. Ityavyar, the affected schools failed to meet the basic requirements which include good environment, playground and good classrooms.

The Commissioner said the schools should include: 1,977 primary schools, 433 secondary schools and 14 tertiary institutions cutting across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He said the affected schools were responsible for the poor performances of students in both external and internal examinations.

He noted that the production of ‘half-baked graduates’ resulted in the establishment of many ‘miracle centres in the state.’

He also revealed that Benue state ranked 14 out of 36 states in the 2017 West African Examination Council results

“The decision to embark on the closure of illegal schools across the 23 local governments of the state is a deliberate step towards improving the standards of quality education in the state,” he said.

He said that a team has been set up in all the local governments, to ensure adequate compliance.

According to him, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, representatives of the State Commissioner of Police and the Director of State Security Services, as well as area education officers, are all in support of the move.