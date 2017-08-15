20 rape cases reported in Plateau in two months — Police

Related News

Over 20 rape cases were reported in Plateau State within the last two months, the police have said, as the law enforcement agency warns of a rise in the frequency of the crime in the state.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public of the worrisome increase in the frequency of rape cases recorded across the state in the last few months,” police spokesperson in the state, Terna Tyopev, said in a press statement in Jos on Tuesday.

Mr. Tyopev said minors are mostly affected in the recent rape cases.

“There are about 20 rape cases within the last 60 days. The sad aspect is that under-age female persons are among victims,” he said.

Mr. Tyopev called on parents to be more careful in protecting young children.

“Parents are therefore advised to specially attend to be the security and welfare of their children and wards particularly female.

“This is with a view to guide against falling victims of rape by randy persons and other men of the underworld.”