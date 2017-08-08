Five killed in another accident on Okene-Lokoja Road – FRSC

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has confirmed the death of five persons in a ghastly accident on the Okene-Lokoja Road in Kogi State.

Suleiman Mohammed, Head of Operations, FRSC state sector command, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja, said that four other persons sustained injuries.

He said the accident occurred on Monday at a spot in Osara village in Adavi Local Government Area around 4 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Monday’s accident occurred barely two weeks after 13 persons lost their lives on the same road from head on collision between a petrol tanker and a commercial bus.

Mr. Mohammed said that Monday’s accident involved a truck and the bus.

He said that two vehicles were coming from Lokoja on a high speed.

He said the truck hit the bus from behind and knocked it off the road into the bush.

He said the victims were market women going to Okene from Lokoja where they had gone to buy foodstuffs.

The FRSC official said the driver of the bus, who was identified by the villagers as Egbunu survived the crash.

Mohammed said that the remains of deceased and passengers who sustained injuries were taken to the state Specialist Hospital in Lokoja.

He said that the FRSC had started contacting the relations of the victims.

