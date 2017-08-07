Kwara governor flags off N1.1 billion new secretariat complex

Related News

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Monday flagged off the construction of a N1.1 billion new secretariat complex for civil servants in the state.

A statement by Muhideen Akorede, the governor’s media aide, said the project would be funded through the State Infrastructural Development Fund which pools funds for critical infrastructure projects.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ahmed said the new secretariat became necessary in view of the fact that office accommodation had become insufficient to cater for increasing workforce in the state civil service.

According to him, “the new secretariat complex was recommended by the need to open a new vista of modernized and motivated civil service in Kwara State. My government is aware that our Ministries, Department and Agencies have had to cope with acute shortage of office accommodation due to our expanding civil service.”

He said the government was funding several critical on-going and new projects through the funding window of IFK, including the Geri Alimi Diamond Underpass, the Dualisation of Kulende-UITH Road and Kwara State University Campuses at Ekiti and Ilesha Baruba.

The governor said no state can achieve real development without targeted infrastructure, especially those that enhance human capital development, stating that his administration has succeeded in maintaining the delicate balance between infrastructure development and workers’ welfare.

“Head of Service, Zahra Omar, said that due to the continued expansion in the service, the provision of new office accommodation to the civil servants became imperative due to an expanded workforce,” the statement said.