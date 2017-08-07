Senate confirms new chairman for Abuja internal revenue service

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has confirmed Abdullahi Attah as the Executive Chairman of the Board of the FCT Internal Revenue Service.

This was contained in a letter sent to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello, by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The senate president gave Mr. Bello the go-ahead to formally appoint Mr. Attah as chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service board.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in April reconstituted the Board of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service.

Mr. Buhari appointed Mr. Attah as Chairman/Chief Executive and seven others as board members.

Until his appointment, Mr. Attah, a chartered accountant, was a member of the governing council of the federal university in Lafia.

He also served at various times as special adviser to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, and a director of the same organisation.

He also served as a pioneer member of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.