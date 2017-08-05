Chisco bus crashes; kills three, injures 50

Related News

Three persons, a male and two females, died in a car accident on the Auchi-Okene axis of the Benin-Lokoja road on Saturday morning.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Mr. Kazeem said 50 others, including a child, were injured and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He said a white Mercedez Benz Chisco Paradiso luxury bus conveying 82 passengers was involved in the lone accident.

“The crash occurred at about 4 a.m. at the Sharp Corner Checkpoint on the Okene end of the road.

“It was caused by brake failure. A FRSC rescue team arrived at the scene 20 minutes later and took the injured and corpses to the General Hospital in Okene (Kogi),” he said. (NAN)