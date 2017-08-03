10 killed, 7342 displaced in Plateau floods within 4 months – SEMA

Related News

Ten persons have reportedly been killed, while 7342 others displaced in Plateau State by floods, between April and July 2017, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Al-Hassan Barde has said.

Mr. Barde made the disclosure Thursday in his office in Jos in an interview with journalists. The SEMA boss also revealed that 832 villages were submerged by floods.

He said the disaster also affected 1,153 houses, and destroyed property estimated at N54,240,000.

“This statistic is not static because the rains are not yet over. In fact, the time for heavy rains is about to commence this August, so the statistics I am giving today (Thursday) could change any moment.”

He identified the most affected council areas by the flood as Jos South, Jos North, Kanke, Pankshin, Mikang, Langtang South, and North. Others affected are Shendam, Jos East, and Wase.

Mr. Barde, said his office had already reported the disaster to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for possible humanitarian assistance.

Plateau is one of the 16 states that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo recently approved N1.6 billion for to manage floods.

Mr. Barde did not confirm whether or not Plateau has received its share of the money.

The executive secretary said that SEMA was collaborating with relevant agencies to sanction citizens who deliberately build their homes on waterways in the state.