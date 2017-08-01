Days after redeploying officers on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, police arrest 32 suspected kidnappers (FULL LIST)

Related News

The police have paraded 32 persons arrested last week on suspicion of being kidnappers on the notorious Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Following persistent kidnappings on the highway, the police had last Wednesday redeployed all their officers serving in different formations along the highway.

According to a statement by Jimoh Moshood, police spokesperson on Monday, the suspects were arrested in their hideouts by a Joint Police/Military operation on the ground.

The police said during the raid, four AK 47 rifles, six locally made pump action gun and two magazines were uncovered from the suspects.

The police had last week redeployed all officers serving in different formations along the highway, in a major review of security operations on the highway that links the Federal Capital Territory to states in the North-west.

“The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris concerned with the occurrence of cases of Kidnappings in the recent times on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, has deployed a Joint Police Team comprising Special Police Force, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Squad, Anti-Kidnapping Units, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, the Force Intelligence Branch, the Police Mobile Force with Headquarters at Rijana, Kaduna State”.

“The Joint Police Team are under specific and definite mandate to rout out the kidnap for ransom gangs and armed robbery gangs that have being terrorizing the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the recent times”.

“The operation is to complement and augment the on-going Joint Police/Military operations on the ground”.

“Within the first week of the commencement of the operation Absolute Sanity, the listed suspects below were arrested in their hideouts and the exhibits listed above were recovered from them,” the police said.

According to the statement on the arrests, the suspects have made confessional statements indicating the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.

“Most of them have been identified by some of their victims. They will soon be charged to court on completion of investigation.”

However, the statement added that the Inspector General of Police commended and appreciated the communities and people in the towns and villages along the highway for their cooperation with the police personnel deployed for the operation.

Police Public Relation Officer, Moshood Jimoh (3nd R), addressing newsmen, during the presentation of suspected arrested kidnappers to the media in Katari Village on Abuja/Kaduna road in Kaduna on Monday (31/7/17). With him are other senior police officers. 03917/31/7/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN

“He however, implored commuters, travellers and other road users to support the Police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities and in the implementation of other crime prevention and control strategies of the Force”.

“The operations will be sustained and is being replicated in all other Highways and major roads across the country,” Mr. Idris said.

Full list of the suspected kidnappers as provided by the police.