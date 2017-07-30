Two killed in Niger electric surge

Related News

Two persons have been confirmed dead and several others critically injured in an electrical surge in Anguwan Biri in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Ibrahim Inga, Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Sunday that the incident occurred on Saturday as a result of a power surge resulting from contact between a 33KV line and distribution line in the area.

He said that a middle-aged man, Mohammed Tetengi, and an 8-year-old, Ayomide Michael, died in the incident and several people sustained various degrees of injuries.

Mr. Inga said that three persons were currently receiving treatment at the Minna General Hospital.

He said that officials of the agency have visited the scene to conduct an assessment on the level of damage, adding that the remains of the victims have been buried according to Christian and Islamic rites.

Bala Elkanah, the Police Public Relation Officer in Niger, said that properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the incident.

He gave assurance that investigation would be carried out to determine the actual cause of the incident.

(NAN)