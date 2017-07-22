NPS explains Kuje Prison fire

Related News

The Nigerian Prisons Service, NPS said it has curtailed a minor fire incident detected at the Kuje Medium Security Prison hospital on Friday evening.

Humphrey‎ Chukwuedo, NPS, FCT Command Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the fire was, however, immediately put out by security personnel at the scene.

“‎No one was hurt as neither the medical staff nor inmates were around the building as at the time of the incident,” he said.

Mr. Chukwuedo said that‎ the cause of the fire is not immediately known but that the smoke may have emanated from a faulty electrical equipment in an adjoining building.

He said that the equipment were used for teaching inmates handiworks.

The spokesperson added that detailed investigation had commenced into the cause of the incidence.

He said that normalcy has been restored and that the prison yard is calm and peaceful.

(NAN)