Kwara gives N1 billion to local Governments from N5.1 billion share of Paris Club refund

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of N1 billion to local government councils in the state to offset part of their salary arrears.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, in a statement released in Ilorin, said the sum is part of the N5.1 billion received by the state government as its share of the Paris Club refunds from the federal government this week.

Mr. Banu said the N5.1 billion received by the state government is 12.5 per cent lower than the amount it was expecting from the federal government.

The commissioner said the balance of the refund will be utilized for projects and programmes designed to enhance the welfare and security of people of the state.

