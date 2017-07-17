Police rescue kidnapped pastor, arrest nine suspects

Related News

The Kogi State Police Command said on Monday that it had arrested nine suspected kidnappers and rescued a pastor, Oliver Clement.

Its Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said in a statement in Lokoja that the suspects were rounded up at their various hideouts in Okene, Ankpa, Lokoja and other parts of the state.

He said that the cleric was kidnapped on July 9 and was with his abductors until July 13, when he was rescued.

“The kidnappers took him to their hideout at Inye in Ankpa area. We are happy to announce that he has reunited with his family,” Mr. Aya said.

According to him, one of the suspects, Uche Michael, was arrested with bullet wounds at the General Hospital, Okpo, Olamaboro Local Government Area.

Mr. Aya described Michael as “a notorious armed robber/kidnapper, who has just escaped from police arrest in Ondo State.”

He said that the suspect had gone to the hospital for treatment when luck ran out on him.

The police officer said that one Habeeb Abdulkareem, an “old time criminal”, who had been on the police wanted list for so many years, was among those arrested. The suspect was arrested in Okene.

He named other suspects arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery to include Muazu Salem, Mutari Suleiman, Mohammed Abubakar, Ibrahim Ali, Abdulahi Idris, Amodu Isah and Gade Garba.

“Some of the suspects escaped arrest, but intelligence officers have been detailed to track and arrest them,” he said.

Mr. Aya said that the suspects were arrested between May 25 and July 13, adding that nine assorted rifles, including AK47, pump action machine, double barrel guns and pistols were recovered from them.

Also recovered from them are live cartridges, cutlasses, knives, hammers and charms.

He said that some of the suspects had made confessional statement and would soon be charged to court.

(NAN)