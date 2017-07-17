Abuja begins medical screening of intending Muslim pilgrims

Related News

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Monday said medical screening for its intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia would commence on July 18.

Muhammad Lawal, the Public Relations Officer of the Board, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Mr. Lawal said the intending pilgrims would be screened at the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp, Bassan Jiwa, near Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said intending pilgrims from Abaji and Kwali Area Councils would be screened on July 18, while those from Kuje and Abuja Municipal Area Councils would have theirs on July 19.

The spokesperson also said that intending pilgrims from Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils would be screened on July 20.

Mr. Lawal directed them to report to the venue at 8:00 a.m. with their evidence of payment for the exercise, adding that failure to participate in the exercise might warrant losing the hajj slot.

According to him, the exercise will enable the board have a comprehensive medical record and health status of the intending pilgrims.

Mr. Lawal said pilgrims from Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils would be inoculated on July 21 and those from Kuje, Bwari and AMAC on July 22.

He said the intending pilgrims were expected at the Permanent Hajj Camp with their original evidence of payment.

He warned that those who fail to submit their e-passport risked losing their seats as the board would soon complete its visa procurement from the Saudi Arabian embassy.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the board had concluded 4th and last phase of the pilgrims’ education and orientation.

About 2,327 intending pilgrims from Abuja were expected to participate in this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, about 95,000 intending pilgrims from the 36 states and FCT will join other pilgrims from parts of the world to performs the exercise.

(NAN)