NUC accredits four suspended programmes at UniJos

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has given the University of Jos approval to resume four courses earlier suspended over inadequate lecture facilities.

“The Programmes are Biochemistry, Science Laboratory Technology, Medical Laboratory Science, History and International Studies, which were earlier denied accreditation,” the spokesman of the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Following the granting of accreditation to the four programmes as approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the undergraduate admission process into the programmes are now being concluded,” he said.

“The University of Jos wishes to inform members of the public that the admission list for the four undergraduate programmes that could not be released alongside other programmes in the University for the 2016/2017 Academic Session, have now been released.

“Consequently, all candidates who applied for admission into these programmes in the 2016/2017 Academic Session, are hereby advised to check their admission status via the University web address.”