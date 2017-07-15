Man arrested in Jos for posing as sex worker, robbery

Related News

A suspected criminal who usually poses as a commercial sex worker at nights in Jos, and lures men into lonely places in order to rob them has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, 25-year-old hair-dresser, Micheal Atsen, was arrested last week around a guest house in Jos, Plateau state.

The police public relations officer in Plateau state police command Terna Tyopev, who disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday revealed that the suspect was arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to the police, the suspected rubber was sometime early this year also arrested and paraded in Makurdi, the Benue state capital on a similar offense.

Similarly, the police said the suspect, last year was arrested in Jos, by the special task force on Jos crisis, and ‘was beaten mercilessly over alleged similar act.’

“Michael usually dresses like a female, roams around guest houses, soliciting for sex just in order to rob his victims. Through his confession, we gathered that he had robbed so many persons in Jos,” Mr. Tyopev said.

The police said investigations were ongoing on the matter.

Activities of young commercial sex workers have greatly increased in Jos leading to increase in other related crimes.

Recently, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight in a beer parlor at Old Airport junction. In the same week, a suspected cultist was killed by unknown gunmen at night around West Mine junction in Jos north local government area of the state. He was reportedly killed while struggling with a commercial sex worker.