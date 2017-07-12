Nigerian polytechnic shut as students protest killing of colleague

Related News

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah in Kogi, on Tuesday closed down the institution, following students’ violence over the murder of their colleague, Gabriel Adiku, by unknown persons.

A statement by the institution’s Deputy Registrar (Academics), D.I.S. Unwuchol, said that the closure was approved by the governing council after it reviewed the security situation.

The statement disclosed that Mr. Adiku, a Higher National Diploma student, was attacked by unknown assailants, who waylaid him on his way from class to his hostel.

“The victim was stabbed several times and left in a pool of his blood. Students later rushed him to the school clinic for treatment where he died,” Unwuchol said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the situation took a negative twist, leading to the closure of the school, when angry students destroyed the clinic because they felt that Mr. Adiku would have survived if it was equipped.

The statement, however, indicated that the school would be reopened on August 6.

(NAN)