Toddler drowns in Jos flood

The police in Plateau State have recovered the body of a two-year old boy after a flood washed it up in Jos, the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, Terna Tyopev, disclosed this on Tuesday in a press statement.

He said the corpse was found on Thursday at Yan Shanu, Nasarawa Gwong and was “suspected to have been brought to the community by flood.”

The statement urged citizens in the state whose relations were missing to check the Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH mortuary where the corpse has been deposited.

“Members of the public who are looking for a male child of the above (stated) age are advised to contact Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH mortuary for identification,” Mr. Tyopev said.

There have been floods in several areas of the state capital since the rains began in early June.

Rainstorms had wreaked havoc in Bass Local Government Area of the state, destroying houses and farm produce.