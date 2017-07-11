Abuja residents to enjoy improved power supply as DISCo commissions transmission stations

Related News

Electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, may soon enjoy improved power supply, as the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, commissioned two new transmission stations in Abuja on Monday.

The two stations are 60 MVA/132/33KVA transmission sub-stations located in Kukuaba.

The managing director and Chief Executive of the AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya, said the new sub-stations would “facilitate remarkable improvement in the quality and quantum of electricity supply to customers in the FCT.”

He said consumers in the immediate environment of Lugbe will now be supplied electricity directly from the Kukuaba Transmission sub-station, instead of the Katampe Sub-station.

Customers in Wuse II, Gwarimpa, Life Camp, Mabushi, and Mpape will also benefit from improved supply because of freed capacity in Katampe which will become available to them, he added.

The commissioning of the sub-stations came on a day the 17th power sector monthly meeting by AEDC was held, to discuss and find solutions to critical issues facing the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI in the FCT and environs.

In his opening remarks during the meeting, Mr. Mupwaya told participants AEDC was committed to the completion of more transmission stations, to boost its electricity transmission infrastructure capacity.

He said opening more transmission stations would keep the AEDC ahead of the pack in the bid to sustain the country’s power generation capacity and supply to Nigerian consumers.

The MD said the AEDC would maintain a dedicated line for customer service and also improve communications and customer enumeration to ensure that its customers were well served.

On metering of customers, the MD said the AEDC had procured about 120,000 new meters for distribution to customers to ensure they only pay for energy they consume.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting, the Federal Ministry of Power Works and Housing said it would continue to offer clarifications on sector policies, citing the recently publicized mini-grid regulation enacted by NERC as a milestone for the sector.

The ministry said the recent announcement of the rights of eligible power customers was aimed at ensuring that those wishing to have premium service and were prepared to pay for it were allowed to do so.

In attendance at the meeting were key electricity industry operators, including the electricity industry regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC; electricity generation companies, GenCos, and their distribution counterparts, DisCos; the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN as well as gas supply companies, GasCos.

Other government agencies involved in the power generation and distribution in the country at the meeting were the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader, NBET, Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company, NELMCO and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA.

Representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN and the Ministry of Power were also present at the meeting.