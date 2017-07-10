Two men arraigned in Jos for bypassing electricity meters

Related News

Two persons have been arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State, for allegedly bypassing meters installed by the Jos Electricity Distribution Plc.

The accused persons, Abubakar Zakari and Pam Joseph, were apprehended on Friday.

Their arrest was made known in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, JED Plc, Adakole Elijah.

The arraignment followed a criminal complaint leveled against the accused persons by management of JED Plc, alleging that the suspects illegally bypassed poles for customers in around the Jos metropolis.

The accused pleaded not guilty when arraigned.

Both men were remanded in prison till the next adjourned date, September 21, when final pronouncements would be made on their fate.

An assistant general manager of the company, Mr. Tingir, warned members of the public against acts of sabotage.

“It is an act of economic sabotage to engage in by-pass, vandalization of electricity installations that will impact negatively on the industry in particular and the society as a whole. The company will no longer tolerate acts of sabotage,” he said.

He said the company had engaged the services of security personnel and vigilante groups to help check sabotage.