Lies peddled on social media giving Benue bad image – Gov. Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday said that lies peddled on the social media were giving Benue a negative image before the international community.

“Lies on social media give Benue a negative image before the international community. There is freedom of speech, but we want social media users to always verify information before posting or sharing on the social network,” he said.

Mr. Ortom spoke at Jato-Aka in Kwande, on Sunday, at a Thanksgiving/Reception in honour of Mimi Orubibi, Executive Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service, who has been conferred with the traditional title of Iwanger (shining light) of Kwande.

He counselled social media users on the need for much moderation, and stressed the need to use freedom responsibly.

Mr. Ortom acknowledged that Benue was going through some challenges, but said that they were being tackled.

“We have some challenges; salaries have not been regular, but God will soon provide solution to that problem,” he said.

Mr. Ortom regretted that most primary and secondary schools were hit by substance abuse, and urged parents to support government’s efforts to check the menace.

He also spoke on the anti-open grazing law that had generated nationwide interest, and explained that it was not restricted to Benue, whose people collectively endorsed it at town hall meetings and through representatives at the state assembly.

The governor said that appointing Orubibi as the Benue chief tax collector was a tough decision.

“Since the creation of Benue, only men had served as chief tax collectors; appointing a woman was not an easy task.

“For some time, I contemplated over the issue but eventually allowed God’s will to prevail. I am happy that she has made me proud,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms. Orubibi thanked God and the governor for the appointment, noting that Mr. Ortom was the first to appoint a woman as a chief tax collector in the country.

She promised to put in her best to justify the confidence reposed on her.

In his sermon, Isaiah Ter urged government officials to serve the people while in office, and urged parents to pay more attention to the activities of their children so as to minimise substance abuse among youths.

(NAN)