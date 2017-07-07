I’ll seek God’s approval to contest 2019 election — Gov. Ortom

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom [Photo credit: www.linknaija.com]
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Friday said the would have to seek God’s approval before he could go for a second term in office in 2019.

Mr. Ortom made this disclosure at an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi.

The governor said he would have to seek God’s face before knowing whether or not to contest the 2019 election.

Mr. Ortom said if after consultation with God and the answer was negative, he would go back to his farm.

According to him, he is a product of a divine intervention and he always relies on God in everything he wants to embark on.

”It was God that told me that I would be governor of Benue someday, it is not my making but purely the handiwork of God,” he said.

Mr. Ortom, however, expressed satisfaction that he had performed creditably well based on his achievements, which cut across all sectors of the economy.

