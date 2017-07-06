Disregard those calling for restructuring, Kogi governor urges Nigerians

Related News

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has called on Nigerians to disregard calls for the restructuring of the country, describing such calls as mere political deceit.

The governor made the call on Thursday in Lokoja, the state capital, during a meeting with leaders of the organised labour.

He described those behind the agitation for the break-up and restructuring of the country as real enemies of the country, stressing that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is on the path of restoring its lost glory.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the federal government in its determination to right the wrongs of the past, noting that the president had since assumption of office made practical efforts to unite every segment of the Nigerian federation.

According to him, “Every country has their unique challenges, but are making effort to overcome these challenges collectively irrespective of their cultural, religious or political differences.”

The governor said Nigeria is a blessed country with the prospect of a great nation and urged the people to support the government by being patriotic and peaceful.

He noted that his administration has since assumption of office in the state taken bold steps to improve critical infrastructure such as road, rural electrification, water and quality health-care for the people of the state.

Mr. Bello called for the unity of the country as it stands to gain more when their people live and work together. He said on his part, he would continue to advocate oneness among the different ethnic groups in the state as exemplified in governance of the state since assumption and urged the people to watch out for sincere leaders who believe in the unity and oneness of the country and throw their support behind them.

He expressed his administration’s commitment in taking Kogi State to an enviable height hence the civil service reform for an accurate data base for planning.

He advised the people of the stte to refrain from peddling rumours, saying the present administration’s activities could be accessed from the its website, kogistate.gov.ng.