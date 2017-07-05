ASUU wants Osinbajo to wade into UniIlorin crisis

Related News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter has urged Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to call the university of Ilorin management to order to avert another legal crisis.

The union also called on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to wade into the alleged plan by the University management to sack the chairman and secretary of the branch for whistle-blowing on corruption in the university.

The Zonal Chairman of the Union, Ade Adejumo and Deji Omole, Chairman University of Ibadan chapter made this known in a statement issued in Ibadan on Wednesday after the Zonal meeting of the Union.

According to the statement, the union is asking the EFCC and ICPC to make public results of their investigations on the whistle blowing of the union against the University of Ilorin.

The union also urged the acting president to ensure that the University of Ilorin is not treated like an institution that was above the law by the Buhari-led government.

The chairman and secretary of the University of Ilorin chapter of ASUU, Kayode Afolayan and Solomon Oyelekan respectively, had been suspended for four months for signing a document on behalf of ASUU.

The union executives also presented the signed documents at the EFCC and ICPC on alleged corruption and fraud being perpetrated.

“The University of Ilorin Administration is bent on terminating the appointment of Union officials critical of its corruption, lawlessness, dictatorship and disregard for democratic norms.

The union is hopeful that the new Chairman of Council of UNILORIN, Jubril Oyekan will act positively to prevent the University from sliding down further.

“We call on the visitor to the University and other supervising agencies to prevail on this public institution to stop the continuous harassment of critical voices of dissent.”

The union expressed confidence of a positive response to its call, and called for cessation of harassment and victimisation of members of the union who were after staff welfare.

“After series of attempts by the union to make the university return to the path of decency, the union had no choice than to file petitions before the EFCC, ICPC, CCB and the visitor to the University.

“This development arises in view of the monumental infractions that have become endemic in the University of Ilorin.’’

