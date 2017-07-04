Late General Vatsa’s son is dead

Related News

Haruna Vatsa, the first son of the late Mamman Vatsa, a major general, is dead.

The younger Mr. Vatsa was also the Director-General, Protocol, to Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Jibrin Ndace, made the disclosure in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that Mr. Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, after a brief illness.

According to him, details of burial arrangement will be announced later.

(NAN)