Late General Vatsa’s son is dead

Haruna Vatsa, the first son of the late Mamman Vatsa, a major general, is dead.
The younger Mr. Vatsa was also the Director-General, Protocol, to Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Jibrin Ndace, made the disclosure in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Minna on Tuesday.
He said that Mr. Vatsa died on Tuesday afternoon in Kaduna, after a brief illness.
According to him, details of burial arrangement will be announced later.
(NAN)