Communal clash: Kwara Govt. announces judicial commission of inquiry

The Kwara State government has set up a judicial commission of inquiry into the clashes which occurred last week between Iloffa and Odo-Owa communities in the Oke-Ero local government area of the state.

At least four persons were reported to have died in the clashes.

According to a statement released in Ilorin on Monday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Isiaka Gold, the seven-member commission is headed by the Chief Judge of the state, Sulyman Kawu.

Other members include the Emir of Shonga, Haliru Yahaya; the solicitor-general of the state and permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Justice, Funsho Lawal; and a professional arbitrator, Taiye Oniyide.

The other members are representatives of the state Commissioner of Police and Director of the State Security Services; and a permanent secretary in the Office of the Governor, David Adesina, who will serve as the secretary.

Mr. Gold listed the commission’s terms of reference as follows:

Investigate and ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the violent communal clashes between Iloffa and Odo-Owa; Ascertain the extent of loss and damage to lives and properties following the eruption of the communal clashes; Determine the conduct of any person(s), group of persons or associations that in any way contributed to violent clashes; Investigate and identify persons or group of persons other than security personnel who possessed and employed the use of firearms during the civil disturbances with recommendation of appropriate sanctions for such destructive actions; Identify any external/extraneous factors/involvement on the two sides during the violent clashes; Determine the level of involvement or roles of traditional rulers of both communities in the violent communal clashes; Make appropriate recommendations including sanctions if need be, to prevent the re-occurrence of incidence of this nature; and Any other issues or recommendations that will ensure lasting and peaceful co-existence between the two communities.

He said the commission will be inaugurated by the governor on Wednesday at Government House, Ilorin.