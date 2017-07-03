Plateau Govt. recalls 2,017 disengaged teachers-Official

Related News

The Plateau Government says it has recalled 2,017 teachers it disengaged in 2014 for presenting unclassified certificates and failing to meet minimum requirements for teachers.

Mathew Sule, Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Monday in Jos.

He said Gov. Simon Lalong, in his effort to improve the education sector, had approved their recall to address the short fall of teachers in primary schools in the state.

Mr. Sule also said 519 of the number who were dismissed from service ‘’for presenting unclassified certificates during the last biometric capturing were pardoned.’’

The rest he said were 553 religious instructors and 945 others whose appointments were terminated.

He assured teachers that had obtained the minimum teaching qualification of the National Certificate in Education (NCE) that they would be recalled and re-engaged.

Mr. Sule said that teachers who were unable to obtain the minimum qualification but had spent 10 years in service would be retired with full benefits.

The chairman said 945 teachers whose appointments were terminated for their inability to obtain NCE after the grace period but had done so would also be recalled.

He said that the same gesture would be extended to the 553 religious instructors who were not captured during the biometric.

Mr. Sule advised the affected teachers to reciprocate government’s gesture through renewed commitment to service.

Gunshin Yarlings, an official of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), lauded the state government for the gesture.

He advised members of the union to be committed to their duties and discharge their services diligently.

(NAN)