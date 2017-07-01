Kwara govt. imposes curfew on communities amid violence

Related News

The Kwara State Government has imposed a curfew on two communities in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the State, following the outbreak of hostilities.

The curfew shall be between 6p.m. and 6am in Iloffa and Odo Owa communities.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Isiaka Gold, the state government barred all human and vehicular traffic in Iloffa and Odo-Owa during the curfew.

The government also ordered the suspension of any activities related to the Yam festival in Oke Ero Local Government Area of the State.

While urging residents of both communities to comply with the law, Mr. Gold said the curfew was designed to assist security agencies contain and prevent the escalation of the conflict as well as restore peace.

He urged residents of both communities to remain calm and continue to conduct their lawful affairs in peace as security agencies are on ground in both communities to secure lives and property.

The Secretary to the State Government restated Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed’s commitment to upholding the security of all residents in the state as well as to unravelling the perpetrators of the conflict in Iloffa and Odo-Owa, starting with a Judicial Commission of Enquiry.

Mr. Gold reaffirmed the government’s resolve to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any individual or group found to have initiated, participated or otherwise contributed to the recent violent conflict between the neighboring communities under any guise.