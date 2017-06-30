Controversy trails cancellation of arrest warrant on local government chairman

Nigeria_Benue_State_map

A magistrate court in Benue State has vacated an arrest warrant issued on the Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, Francis Ayagah.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday after which the magistrate fixed the next hearing date for July 12 ordering that the accused be presented on that day.

Mr. Ayagah was dragged before the magistrate alongside a director of finance in the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for alleged criminal conspiracy and fraud.

The court, however, called an impromptu sitting on Thursday to reverse the order.

The petitioner, John Wasega, and his counsel have however accused the Chief Judge of the State and the legal adviser of the ruling APC in the state, Omale Omale, of compelling the magistrate to sit the next day.

The petitioner also alleged that the warrant was vacated in his and his counsel’s absence, in breach of court proceedings.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he also accused Mike Gusa, the attorney general, of approaching the court while in session in a bid to scuttle the arrest warrant.

He said he had already concluded plans to petition the National Judicial Council on the matter.

When PREMIUMTIMES contacted Mr. Omale, he said the court vacated the warrant at its own discretion.

He said the case was supposed to have been filed by the attorney general.

“The petitioner is carrying out the duty of the attorney general”. Mr. Omale said.

He also denied allegations that he and the chief judge facilitated the vacation of the bench warrant.

