Two killed, 10 vehicles burnt in Kogi accidents

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, said on Thursday that two persons died and 10 vehicles got burnt in four crashes that occurred in different parts of Kogi State between June 23 and June 28.

The state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Olusegun Martins, who made this known to journalists in Lokoja, said that the four crashes occurred at Kabba, Okene, Ankpa and Koton Karfe.

According to him, four other persons sustained serious injuries in the accidents.

Mr. Martins said that 10 vehicles got burnt at Total area in Okene on June 23 when a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames.

He said that nobody died in the incident and that the obstruction that followed, was promptly cleared by men and officers of the FRSC.

He said that other obstructions at Murtala Bridge at Jamata, Zariagi-Okene Road and Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road were promptly cleared to allow for free flow of traffic.

The sector commander observed that there was an unusual increase in the number of trucks plying the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway, attributing the development to the collapse of Mokwa bridge.

He appealed to the Federal Government to repair the bridge before another festive period, to ease pressure on the road.

(NAN)