Gov. Al-Makura nominates Nasarawa University chancellor

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has nominated the Emir of Keffi, Shehu Usman-Yamusa 111, as the chancellor of the state university in Keffi.

The deputy majority leader of the state House of Assembly, Daniel Ogazi, read the governor’s letter conveying the nomination on the floor of the House in Lafia on Tuesday.

Mr. Ogazi said the governor urged the House to speed up screening of the royal father in view of the fifth convocation of the university scheduled for May 6.

According to Mr. Ogazi (Kokona East Constituency), the governor believes that appointment of Mr. Usman-Yamusa 111 would improve the standard of education in the institution and the state at large.

The deputy speaker of the Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, directed the clerk of the house to invite Mr. Usman-Yamusa 111 for screening and possible confirmation on Wednesday.

The deputy speaker said that the assembly was committed to enacting laws that would improve the lives of the people of the state. (NAN)