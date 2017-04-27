Ex-Governor Jang seeks injunction to stop release of White Paper on his alleged corrupt practices

Related News

A former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has filed a suit at a State High Court urging it to stop Governor Simon Lalong from releasing the White paper on a report by a Commission of Inquiry.

Mr. Lalong had, in August 2016, inaugurated a commission of inquiry headed by Justice Stephen Adah, to dig into the activities of Mr. Jang’s administration from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015.

The commission had, in December 2016, completed its assignment and submitted reports to Mr. Lalong, who promised to release and implement a white paper on it.

But Mr. Jang, now a Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, filed a suit seeking an injunction to restrain Mr. Lalong from releasing the white paper.

In the Originating Summons filed by his counsel, Sunday Odey, the former governor described the activities of the Commission of Inquiry as unconstitutional, null and void.

According to him, the commission has no such powers to either invite him or probe into activities his administration.

Others joined in the suit, filed before the State Chief Judge, are the state government, the Attorney General of the state, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry and its chairman as defendants in the case.

Also joined are the five other members of the commission, including Bibiana Bawa, Aliyu Sangei, Ekoja Ekoja, Simon Onu Agamah and Yahaya Mavo.

Mr. Jang prayed the court to give a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from issuing or publishing any recommendation, report or process bordering on criminal allegations against him.

The embattled senator asked the court to issue a declaration that the activities of the commission were unconstitutional, null and void.

When the case came up for mention on Thursday, Sunday Obende, counsel to Mr. Lalong, told the court that he had filed a motion for an extension of time within which to reply to the originating summons served on him.

Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong [Photo: Today.ng]

“My Lord, I have filed a motion asking for extension of time within which I will reply to the originating summon served on us by the Counsel to the Plaintiff,” Mr. Obende said.

Also, the counsel to the defendants, F. Lotben and F.D. Dashe, sought a leave of the court for extension of time to reply to the processes served on them.

Joshua John, one of the associates of Mr. Odey, Mr. Jang’s counsel, did not oppose the applications.

The judge, after listening to the motions, adjourned the case to May 16, for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)