Police declare mastermind of Zaki Biam killings wanted, arrest alleged accomplices

Related News

The police on Friday declared a prime suspect in recent wanton killings across Benue State wanted.

The authorities also announced the arrest of 17 suspects accused of participating in the killings and disclosed recovery of arms and ammunition allegedly used by the suspected killers.

A statement signed by police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, on Friday night said Terwase Akwaza, a.k.a. Ghana, was wanted for several killings including last month’s massacre of residents in Zaki Biam, Benue State.

The police said Mr. Akwaza was declared wanted for allegedly being the “gang leader of a vicious and notorious serial killer syndicate was responsible for the senseless killings of seventeen (17) innocent persons at Zaki Biam and for killing in cold blood of about fifty (50) people in other locations in Benue State.”

The police also identified Mr. Akwaza as the killer of Denen Igbana, Senior Special Assistant on Security to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Mr. Igbana was killed by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Tionsha, Benue State, in the early hours of May 20, 2016, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

“He is culpable for other capital offences such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide, mischief by fire and criminal conspiracy,” the police said.

Mr. Moshood also paraded 17 suspects arrested in connection with the killings at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. They were said to have acted on the orders of Mr. Akwaza to allegedly carry out the heinous acts.

Weapons were also allegedly recovered from the suspects and the police are treating them as exhibits.

See the names of the suspects bellow and the recovered arms and ammunition underneath as provided by the police.

i. Tordue Kaaor ‘M’

ii. Hiikenter Orbunde ‘M’

iii. Vincent Asemave ‘M’

iv. David Terhembe ‘M’

v. Dalhatu Abdullahi ‘M’

vi. Iortember Orkuma ‘M’

vii. Manasseh Ikyar ‘M’

viii. Nengene Ikyar ‘M’

ix. Joshua Ioraonya ‘M’

x. Joseph John ‘M’

xi. akowakwahve ‘M’

xii. Terwase Sabastine ‘M’

xiii. Sunday Utza ‘M’

xiv. Umsughaondo Gbaga ‘M’

xv. Swem Utiu ‘M’

xvi. Terwase John ‘M’

xvii. Mbadon Mbati ‘F’

xviii. Tame Buumbu ‘F’

xix. Godwin Iorhundu ‘M’

EXHIBITS RECOVERED:

i. Three (3) AK 47 Rifles

ii. Three (3) FN Rifles

iii. One (1) G3 Rifle

iv. One (1) LMG

v. One (1) SMG

vi. One (1) Double-Barrel Gun

vii. One (1) Mark 4 Rifle

viii. Four (4) Single-Barrel Guns

ix. Four (4) Locally-Made Revolver Pistols

x. Five (5) Locally-Made Revolver Pistols

xi. Thirty (36) Hand-Grenades

xii. Two (2) Short Gun Local

Magazines:

i. One hundred and forty-one (141) Ak47 Magazines

ii. Twenty (20) FN Magazines

iii. Eighteen (18) 6x G3 Magazines

iv. Three (3) Mark 4 Magazines

v. One (1) Spear

Ammunition:

i. Five hundred and thirty-six (536) rounds of 7.62 mm NATO

ii. Four hundred and sixty- six (466) rounds of 7.62 mm

iii. Four hundred and sixty-four (464) rounds of Special

iv. Twenty-nine (29) rounds of 9mm Ball

v. One hundred and nineteen (119) rounds of 5.56mm 118

vi. One (1) round of 12.7 mm

vii. Five hundred and thirty-three (533) cartridges for Double-Barrel Guns

viii. Twelve (12) Canisters Teargas

ix. Fifty (50) rounds of Air-rifle ammunition

OTHER ITEMS:

i. Two (2) bottles of perfume

ii. One (1) Knife

iii. One (1) Plier

iv. One (1) SMG Magazine

v. Six (6) Beretta Magazine