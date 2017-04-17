UNILORIN shops for new Vice Chancellor

Related News

The University of Ilorin has announced its plan to appoint a new Vice chancellor for the institution.

Dada Obafemi, secretary to the university’s Governing Council, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the post of the Vice chancellor will be vacant from October 16.

“Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous provisions) Act No. 11 of 1993, as amended by Act No. 25 of 1996 and The Universities (Miscellaneous provisions) (Amendment) Act 2012, the Council has decided to commence in earnest the due process of appointing a new Vice-Chancellor,” Mr. Obafemi said.

According to Mr. Obafemi, who is also the institution’s registrar, the ideal candidate for the post must, among other attributes, be a distinguished professor of not less than 10 years in one of the disciplines offered by the university; a scholar of national and international repute with proficiency in Information and Communication Technology, ICT; and a professor with track records of teaching, research and community service.

Mr. Obafemi also stated that the prospective vice-chancellor must be of sound health, pleasant disposition and unassailable integrity. He must be a

person endowed with entrepreneurial ability and must be able to attract funds for the university from national and international sources, the registrar said.

He said the appointment will be for a single term of five years and candidates who would have attained 60 years at the point of assumption of office need not apply.

Established in 1975, the University of Ilorin has 15 faculties, one College of Health Sciences, two institutes, a Postgraduate school, a staff strength of 4,000 and student population of over 30,000.

Abdulganiy Ambali, a Professor of Veterinary Medicine and the incumbent Vice-chancellor, assumed office in 2012 and his tenure ends in October.

Mr. Ambali took over from Ishaq Oloyede, the current registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, who held the position

between 2007 and 2012.

Others who have held the position of vice-chancellor of the institution in the past include O.O. Akinkugbe, the pioneer vice-chancellor; Shamsudeen Amali; as well as Abdulraheem Oba, a former Chairman of the Federal Character Commission.