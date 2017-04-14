Kogi govt names road after Col. Abu Ali, Boko Haram war hero

Related News

The Kogi State Government on Friday named the 50-km Shintaku-Gboloko-Dekina Road in Bassa Local Government Area of the state after the fallen Book Haram war hero, Mohammed Abu Ali.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who announced this in Bassa, said the honour was part of efforts to immortalise Mr. Ali, the lieutenant colonel who was killed in Maiduguri, Borno State, on November 4, 2016 by insurgents.

The late officer was a son to the Ettu of Bassa-Nge Kingdom, Abu Ali, a retired brigadier general.

Mr. Bello was in the council area to flag off the rehabilitation of three roads when he announced the naming of the road after the late soldier.

“My late brother, Lt.-Col Abu Ali, paid the ultimate price for the protection of his fellow Nigerians and I am dedicating this road in his memory.

“When I came here on a condolence visit to his family, I promised to construct this road and I am grateful to God that I am performing the flag-off today to the glory of God,” he said.

He assured the people of his administration’s commitment to provide infrastructure in the area.

Mr. Bello warned criminals to keep off, saying the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them.

“The state has become a no-go area for criminals.

“By now, criminals must know that there is a new `sheriff’ in town. I will not condone any form of criminality. Those still hiding will be flushed out; poverty is not an excuse for criminality,” the governor said

The administrator of the local government area, Zakari Alumka, commended the governor for his intervention during a recent communal clash.

Mr. Alumka also thanked the governor for the construction and rehabilitation of Mohammed Abu Ali road and two other roads in the area.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Paul Maiwada, who is from the area, expressed the gratitude of the Bassa people to the governor for the honour done their late son.

(NAN)