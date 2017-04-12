Why we won’t release ex-Benue governor Suswam — SSS

Related News

The State Security Service, SSS, on Wednesday said it will continue to hold a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, accusing him of failing to cooperate with investigators.

In a statement circulated to the media on behalf of the SSS, Tony Opuiyo said Mr. Suswam’s continued detention for over a month was legal.

“The case of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, is typical.

“The Service has continued to hold him in line with the dictates of the law – more so that he has not cooperated on the issues concerning the recovery of large cache of arms at his facilities,” the statement said.

Mr. Suswam was first arrested on February 26 on allegations of fraud and illegal possession of arms.

Items the SSS said it recovered from Mr. Suswam’s property included: Glock pistol with two magazines and a total of 29 rounds of ammunition.”

The SSS also said “Mini-Uzi with two magazines containing 10 rounds and four rounds respectively; forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and one AK-47 rifle.

Twenty-one Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy; 23 luxury designer watches; and 45 keys to various exotic cars were also said to have been recovered from the property.

The SSS had said at the time that Mr. Suswam was “helping in investigations.”

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday gave the SSS until May 11, 2017 to produce Mr. Suswam in court for arraignment.

“Prosecution shall effect service on the legal department of the SSS, which in turn shall produce the first defendant in court, except if he has been released on administrative bail.,” the presiding judge, Gabriel Kolawole, said.

In its statement on Wednesday, the SSS said it had “valid detention warrants” to keep Mr. Suswam.

“He will be charged accordingly, once the investigations are concluded,” the SSS said.