Council refurbishes Azikiwe’s primary school

Wushishi Local Government in Niger says it has spent N16 million to renovate damaged structures at the Zungeru Primary School attended by prominent Nigerians, including the nation’s first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Bashir Maishanu, its Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Wushishi that the school had a beautiful history and therefore deserved “a special attention”.

He listed structures fixed by the local government to include classrooms, staff rooms and offices.

The chairman, who also attended the school, said that new furniture and other basic learning facilities had also been procured to improve the teaching and learning atmosphere.

The council boss also disclosed plans to raise internal revenue, stating that it was targeting N100 million in 2017.

“The revenue department has been re-organized; holes usually responsible for leakages have been plugged. We expect massive gains,” he said.

He said that special attention was being paid to water supply, health care delivery, roads, culverts and agricultural inputs, stressing that the efforts were all geared toward a better life for rural dwellers.

(NAN)