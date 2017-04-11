Benue council polls: David Mark leads PDP campaign

Related News

A former Senate President, David Mark, has urged his party members in Benue to mobilise voters and work hard toward victory in the local government polls slated for June 3.

Mr. Mark gave the advice on Monday in Makurdi, during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus ahead of the polls.

“The PDP is not in power both at the centre and in Benue, but it is still a good brand we must cherish and work hard to promote and protect.

“The only way forward is for us to unite, work together and ensure that the party is stable and peaceful,” he said.

Mr. Mark told members of the PDP to maintain their faith in it, urging them to come out and vote en masse for it.

“You must vote and ensure that your vote count. You must also avoid any enticement by rival political parties,” he said.

Mr. Mark advised contestants against fear of intimidation by the ruling party, and also cautioned PDP members against defecting to other political parties

“There is no need to abandon a house you have toiled to build. The current crisis will not last forever. We can change our situation by being very positive,” he said.

Other PDP stalwarts at the caucus included former interior minister, Abba Moro, former commissioners, local chairmen, among others.

(NAN)