Kogi confirms one case of Lassa fever

The Kogi State Government on Sunday confirmed a case of Lassa Fever in Angwan Kura Community, in the old market area of Lokoja, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Health, Saka Audu, disclosed this in a statement.

He said a patient (male) who is a resident of Angwan Kura, Lokoja, reported at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, with signs and symptoms suggestive of haemorrhagic fever.

“The confirmation was done after a patient (male) who is a resident of Angwan Kura, Lokoja reported at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre Lokoja, with signs and symptoms suggestive of haemorrhagic fever,” Mr. Audu said

“The state epidemiologists immediately responded by sending the patient’s blood sample to the designated laboratory at Federal Specialist Hospital, Irrua, Edo State for analysis, which came back positive for Lassa fever”.

The commissioner said that the patient was eventually transferred to Federal Specialist Hospital Irrua, Edo State for optimal care.

“The State Rapid Response Team was summoned by the commissioner and provisions were made for source/contact tracing and prophylactic treatment for medical personnel who had contact with the patient before transfer.

“All these have been concluded as all those who have had contact with the patient are currently being closely monitored.

“It is important to note that it was discovered that the patient had travelled to Ilorin, Kwara State where he had stayed for two weeks. He only developed symptoms of haemorrhagic fever two days after his return.

“We are, therefore, uncertain whether he contracted the virus in Ilorin or here in Lokoja.

“All hands are on deck to prevent further spread of the disease as jingles and other means of public enlightenment are currently ongoing.

“Any suspected case of Lassa Fever or any one with useful information related to this subject matter should call this designated 08030607102’’.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says between August 2015 and May 17, 2016, it was notified of 273 cases of Lassa fever, including 149 deaths in Nigeria.

Of these, the WHO added, 165 cases and 89 deaths have been confirmed through laboratory testing.

