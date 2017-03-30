Armed robbers kill two police officers in Kogi

Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]
Nigerian Police [Photo credit: Today.ng]

The Police Command in Kogi said on Thursday that two of its officers were killed during an invasion of a commercial bank by suspected armed robbers.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, William Aya, told journalists in Lokoja that the officers died while warding off the armed robbers that stormed a branch of UBA at Odo Ere in Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Aya, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the incident occurred on March 28, saying that the two slain officers were sergeants.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, had set up a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to investigate the incident.

He also said that reinforcement had been sent to the town to enhance security of lives and property, saying that the robbers would soon be arrested.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.