Armed robbers kill two police officers in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi said on Thursday that two of its officers were killed during an invasion of a commercial bank by suspected armed robbers.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, William Aya, told journalists in Lokoja that the officers died while warding off the armed robbers that stormed a branch of UBA at Odo Ere in Yagba East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Aya, an assistant superintendent of police, said that the incident occurred on March 28, saying that the two slain officers were sergeants.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, had set up a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to investigate the incident.

He also said that reinforcement had been sent to the town to enhance security of lives and property, saying that the robbers would soon be arrested.

(NAN)