Ex-Benue governor Suswam docked on fresh N9.8 billion fraud allegation

A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, is in for another round of troubled waters as the Federal Government, on Monday, accused him and two others of diverting N9.79 billion.

The funds, part of which was meant for a police reform programme and Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme, SURE-P, were allegedly diverted between 2012 and 2015 while Mr. Suswam was the governor of Benue State.

The SURE-P scheme was set up by the then President Goodluck Jonathan administration following the partial removal of fuel subsidy in 2012.

According to the Punch Newspaper, the allegations are contained in the 32 fraud and money laundering charges filed against Mr. Suswam and two others on Monday.

A former commissioner of finance in Benue State under the Suswam administration, Omadachi Oklobia, and the then accountant, Benue State Government House Administration, Janet Aluga, were also named as defendants in the charge, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/48/2017.

The prosecution accused the defendants of conspiracy, conversion of property derived directly from corruption; collaboration to conceal property derived from corruption; obtaining by false pretences and accepting cash payments, exceeding the amount authorised by law.

Earlier this year, a six-count charge bothering on alleged N7.5 billion fraud was filed against Mr. Suswam by the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former governor was alleged to have conspired with Mr. Oklobia and Ms. Aluga to launder the money.

Messrs. Suswam and Oklobia are already standing trial before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the same division of the court for allegedly diverting about N3.1 billion, belonging to the Benue government.