Ilorin mayhem: Police arraign 11 suspects

The Kwara State Police Command said on Friday that 11 suspects arrested after a mayhem in Ilorin on Wednesday have been arraigned in court.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Olusola Amore, said the suspects were among the 19 arrested in connection with the mayhem in Gambari, an Ilorin community.

The 11 were arraigned on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that there had been a crisis in Ilorin communities, involving factional members of the Tricycle Association of National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

Sources said the crisis started in the Gambari area of Ilorin metropolis, before spreading to other parts of the city including Amilegbe and Ipata areas.

Mr. Amore, speaking through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Kasanmi, said three residents of the area were injured, but nobody died during the clash.

Some residents of the town had said someone died in the clash.

Mr. Amore did not, however, give reasons why eight other arrested suspects were not arraigned by the command.

“Regarding the tricycle operators crisis, 19 suspects were arrested, 11 have been charged to court, three were injured in the fracas, while no death was recorded,” Mr. Amore said.