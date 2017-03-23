Plateau govt declares three days mourning for commissioner that died while jogging

Related News

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of Samuel Galadima, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who died on Wednesday during a morning exercise.

The commissioner collapsed while jogging alongside the governor at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos and was rushed to the Plateau Hospital, where he died. He was aged 64.

Rufus Bature, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the mourning period in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that the mourning period was from March 22 to March 24.

The statement enjoined residents of Plateau to share in the burden of the loss and pray God to grant the family and the entire people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

(NAN)