Students protest killing of colleague in Lafia

Students of Government Science School, Lafia on Monday took to the streets to protest the killing of one of their colleagues, allegedly by a family member of a senior government official.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the students, who held green leaves and placards with various inscriptions, marched from the school to the Government House, Lafia, a distance of five kilometres.

NAN also reports that it took the intervention of the Commissioner for Education, Tijjani Ahmed, and the police, to calm down the enraged students and persuade them to return to the school.

Addressing the students, Mr. Ahmed appealed to them to remain calm and assured them that the culprit would be brought to book.

“Since the accident happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, both the management of the school and the state government have not rested.

“Already, the governor has constituted a committee that will meet with the family of the deceased, to commence burial arrangements,” he said.

NAN sources indicated that the deceased, whose name was given as Amos Ovey, was killed by a speeding car, when he stepped out of the premises to buy battery for his torch light.

Confirming the incident, Maikudi Shehu, Police Area Commandant in charge of Lafia Area Command, said that the driver of the car was currently in detention.

“The driver and the car are in police custody; we want to assure members of the public that we shall dig into the matter and deal with whoever is involved, no matter his position in the society,” he said.

(NAN)