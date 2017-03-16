Benue Killings: Protesters besiege National Assembly

Related News

Protesters on Thursday blocked the entrance of the National Assembly and demanded the immediate evacuation of Fulani herdsmen from Benue State.

The protesters, who identified themselves as Vanguard Against Tiv Massacre, said they were sick and tired of the senseless killings which they said have rendered many of them homeless.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Utoo Frank said no fewer than 30 people had died in the latest attack in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

“It’s unfortunate that the defenceless women and children are the main victims of these senseless killings by the herdsmen”, Mr. Frank said.

He said the protesters were not satisfied with way government is handling the controversies surrounding Fulani herdsmen.

He added that the National Assembly should as a matter of urgency, initiate a bill to make it mandatory for cattle rearers to have their ranches across the country.

A passer-by senator; George Sekibo (Rivers, PDP), who was heading to the chamber, had to stop by to address the protesters.

He assured them that the Senate will do everything within the confines of the law to make sure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“There are at least three motions in the Senate in relation to the activities of herdsmen all over the country,” he said.

He assured them of the Senate’s commitment to putting an end to the menace.

The protest is coming barely two weeks after Fulani herdsmen ransacked a community in Buruku local government area in the state.

Benue State has often been in news relating to violent activities involving Fulani herdsmen.