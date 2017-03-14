Osinbajo writes Senate, requests extension of Abuja’s 2016 budget

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has written to the Senate requesting amendment to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2016 Statutory Appropriation Act to extend its operational period to April 30, 2017.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the letter at plenary on Tuesday.

He quoted Mr. Osinbajo as saying: “I have the honour to seek Senate’s approval to extend the application of the Federal Capital Territory Administration 2016 Statutory Appropriation Act until April 30, 2017.

“It would be recalled that the 2016 FCT Appropriation was assented to on August 29, 2016, a fact that affected its implementation in respect of capital projects and other expenditure.

“In this connection, numerous payments for critical and essential projects are now outstanding.”

He acknowledged that though the Bill was assented to on August 29, 2016, with its termination date as December 31, 2016, but said that it needed beyond December, 2016 for full implementation.

“To meet its obligation and as permissible by the Constitution, the FCT 2016 Appropriation needs to be extended to April 30 to enable the FCT make payments for various critical and essential ongoing projects.

“This will ensure better performance in the implementation of projects for the 2016 statutory appropriation,’’ the vice president said.

(NAN)